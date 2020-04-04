President Trump said coming weeks will be the toughest yet, and ‘a lot of death’ due to COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Donald Trump and members of the coronavirus task force had a live press conference Saturday afternoon to update the nation on the latest of coronavirus.
According to CBS News, President Trump said the coming weeks will be the toughest yet.
“This will probably be the toughest week between this week and next week, and a lot of death, unfortunately,” President Trump said at the beginning of the briefing.
President Trump highlighted the need to “get back to work," CBS News said.
CBS News said President Trump said certain states were requesting more equipment from the federal government than they needed. He said these states “inflated” the demand.
“Some states have more ventilators than they need. They don’t even like to admit it. They’ll admit it when this thing is over,” President Trump said.
The president also said the country should reopen the economy “as soon as possible," CBS News said. He added that he wants sports fans to pack arenas “sooner rather than later.”
President Trump said “thinking” about creating another task force to oversee the reopening of the economy.
He also does not like the idea of stay-home-order nationwide. CBS News said eight states have not issued stay-at-home orders as of yet.
President Trump expects the country to be “in good health” by the time of the Republican National Convention, which is Aug. 24-27. He said there is “no contingency plan.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.