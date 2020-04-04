Spirit Airlines to cancel all Cleveland Hopkins International Airport flights starting next week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Spirit Airlines announced Friday that they will suspend all Cleveland Hopkins International Airport flights from April 8 through May 5.
The airline said it reached the decision in an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Spirit will relaunch at CLE on May 6, with daily nonstop flights to Ft. Lauderdale and Orlando, and sporadic nonstop flights to Atlanta, Las Vegas and Myrtle Beach.
They expect to relaunch additional nonstop routes from CLE in June.
