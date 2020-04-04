‘They are our heroes’: College students home because of the coronavirus save Old Brooklyn family during fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, all our college students are back at home finishing out their semesters online. That was a blessing in disguise for one family because it was two local college students who happened to be home that saved their lives.
Allen Morinec has been stuck at home dealing with cabin fever. So, his friend, Michael Kuznik, came over to help clean out his family’s Old Brooklyn garage. The two college students are back home taking online classes after the coronavirus shut down colleges.
“We were really lucky to have been here before if the coronavirus and all that stuff didn’t happen, I would’ve been at Ohio state in Columbus and Allan would’ve been at Georgia tech in Atlanta,” said Michael Kuznik, Ohio state sophomore. “So, it is definitely a coincidence but also a blessing that this happened.”
At first, the pair didn’t even notice the huge flames outside their neighbor’s garage.
“Went up and started ringing the door bell and pounding on the door to try to get our neighbors out of their house,” said Allen Morinec, College Student at Georgia Tech.
Morinec says he immediately called 911 and ran to his house to get the fire extinguisher.
“I pulled the pin out and immediately started shouting the fire with the fire extinguisher and it went out in about two seconds and then it relit again and then I shot it again for about two seconds and I used up that entire fire extinguisher in that five seconds which was kind of hard to believe.”
But the fire flared back up. It took two more fire extinguishers to get the blaze under control, thankfully his dad showed him where they all were.
“You practice for 15 years where they’re at in the house and in that 5, 10 seconds you have to make a decision, everything gets fuzzy and you have to fight through that.”
Jerome and Carolyn Hurst are certainly grateful. They say they were in the house celebrating their grandchild’s 7th birthday with several other family members.
“Well once we finished the cooking, I took the last batch of food out of the deep fryer into the house,” said Jerome Hurst. “We got into the house and just got distracted and totally forgot to turn the switch off so we were in the house celebrating, laughing, talking eating and then all of the sudden we heard this bang bang on the door were like what’s this, what’s going on?”
Finally, they looked out and saw one of the boys running across the street, then they saw the flames.
“We were right on the other side of the wall in the family room and we had no idea what was going on so we’re just blessed, blessed that they were home, blessed that they saw it, blessed that they were prepared to do what needed to be done,” said Jerome.
“There was no smoke coming in, nothing to indicate what was going on in the garage so if they weren’t out here it would’ve been a totally different story so mighty thankful that they risked their lives,” said Carolyn Hurst.
Jerome Hurst, whose a pastor, calls it divine intervention.
“This coronavirus has just altered everyone’s schedules and everything so truly we know we have a divine intervention. They’re angels. They’re the real heroes and gods the hero in all of this.”
“They are our heroes. They’re our everyday angels.”
Because the students acted so quickly, there was no damage to their garage or home. The family says it’s a birthday their grandchild will never forget.
