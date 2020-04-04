18-year-old man dies after shooting in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting that found the victim in a Jeep Liberty that crashed into a pool across a Residence Inn Hotel early Saturday morning, Cleveland Police said.
Police responded to the hotel for shots fired.
Police said on the scene it was learned the victim had been at a party at the hotel. The victim left with other males and an altercation ensued between the victim’s group and another group. Gunfire was possibly exchanged between the two groups and the victim’s group left in the Jeep, which then crashed.
Officers provided first aid to the victim and he was taken to MetroHealth Hospital by ambulance as officers and medics assisted with chest compressions, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the head and body, police said.
The hotel is located on Prospect Avenue. The incident happened early Saturday morning shortly before 1:30 a.m.
Narcotics and a gun were seized on the scene, police said. No arrests at this time.
Members of the Homicide Unit, along with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner responded to the scene.
They are also continuing the investigation.
