YWCA: ‘All for The Land’ donations needed, especially post-pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - COVID-19 has drastically changed YWCA operations, but the lasting impacts of the coronavirus could have people turning to the organization more than ever before.
The Young Women’s Christian Association, more popularly known as the YWCA, has just celebrated 150 years operating the largest women’s shelter in town.
The number one reason why money raised and donated to them during the “All for the Land: COVID-19 Telethon" is a blessing, according to Teresa Sanders, the Cleveland YWCA’s Chief Program Officer. “This will help us during this crisis particularly to remain connected to our families. Most of the families that we deal with have experienced homelessness, they are challenged with food insecurity, challenged with resiliency.”
The program not only focuses on both parents and children who need a sense of stability.
During the coronavirus, that has also meant making sure entire families are fed, and that they receive meals for the week.
The YWCA also has to make sure that safety precautions are put in place.
“We have now spread out to three locations to create a level of density in the current shelter for social distancing,” Sanders said.
But the YWCA is also preparing for when it’s time to shift back to what used to be normal, because they expect it will be far from it.
Sanders tells 19 News, “How we manage what the PTSD looks like and people who are already experiencing challenges. There will be some residual effects.”
