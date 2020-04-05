All For The Land: COVID-19 Telethon a success

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The outpouring of support was overwhelming during the All For The Land: COVID-19 Telethon, especially when you consider that so many people are unable to work or have lost their job during this global pandemic.
But as the Chief Executive Officer of the Cleveland Cavaliers put it, no one rallies harder than Cleveland when the chips are down.
There was music, and some of the biggest stars in Hollywood and sports. The spotlight was also on the everyday heroes fighting to save lives against the killer coronavirus.
Radio and TV Talk Show Host and Journalist Geraldo Rivera who lives in Cleveland tells 19 News, he feels honored to donate to places like the Cleveland Food Bank and the United Way because he says they have the communities back when times are tough, no questions asked.
“The President yesterday said between 100,000 and 200,000 of us will die. That’s even with the mitigation effort. It’s just a staggering, staggering, depressing, frightening statistic. I heartened though by the spirit of the community, people pulling together – while keeping their distance,” Rivera said.
It’s about putting down roots in a community and teaming up during a crisis to make sure that everyone has food to eat and someone to turn to. The General Manager of WOIO-TV 19 News, sat down to talk one on one with the Chief Executive Officer of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Erik Schrader, the General Manager of 19 News, says, “This is literally the worst time for a telethon ever, but most importantly, it’s the time we need to do a telethon.”
Len Komoroski, the Chief Executive Officer with the Cleveland Cavaliers, tells Schrader, “The thing about Cleveland, they always show up as one of the most philanthropic communities in the country. That’s our heritage, and when the chips are down, we find a way to dig a little bit deeper.”
Because just like a Cavalier shooting the buzzer for the winning shot, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says our first responders are fighting to win against a coronavirus every single day and save lives.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.