Canton native, NBA star CJ McCollum donates $100,000 for COVID-19 relief to Akron-Canton Food Bank

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton native and Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum has donated $170,000 to Portland and Ohio communities for coronavirus relief, it was reported by Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports.
Akron-Canton Food Bank will receive $100,000, Yahoo! Sports said. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Portland Metro Area will receive $70,000.
Yahoo! Sports said McCollum’s donation to the club will help with staff retention, virtual counseling and other programs for children and families, as well as meal distribution. The funds donated to the Food Bank will provide 400,000 meals to families in McCollum’s hometown of Canton and other towns in Stark and Tuscarawas counties.
McCollum went to GlenOak High School.
