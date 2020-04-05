Canton native, NBA star CJ McCollum donates $170,000 for COVID-19 relief to Portland and Canton communities

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum pushes the ball upcourt against the Sacramento Kings during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Saturday, March 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Dipaola) (Source: STEVE DIPAOLA)
By Simon Hannig | April 5, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT - Updated April 5 at 11:34 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton native and Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum has donated $170,000 to Portland and Ohio communities for coronavirus relief, it was reported by Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports.

Akron-Canton Food Bank will receive $100,000, Yahoo! Sports said. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Portland Metro Area will receive $70,000.

Yahoo! Sports said McCollum’s donation to the club will help with staff retention, virtual counseling and other programs for children and families, as well as meal distribution. The funds donated to the Food Bank will provide 400,000 meals to families in McCollum’s hometown of Canton and other towns in Stark and Tuscarawas counties.

McCollum went to GlenOak High School.

