Cleveland Division of Police searching for 36-year-old man missing for 3 months

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police said officers need help locating 36-year-old David A. Handford, who was last seen Jan. 4.
Police said Handford’s wife reported him missing on Saturday after she had not seen him for three months.
According to the report, Handford’s wife told police that he left their house on on a blue Huffy bicycle to enter the Matt Talbot drug treatment center on State Road in Parma.
However, police said Handford never entered the treatment center, and has not returned home.
Handford does not have a cell phone, and there is no clothing description, according to police.
But the report does describe Handford as 5′10″ tall, 150 lbs., with blonde hair and hazel eyes.
He also reportedly has tattoos on his back and legs.
Police said Handford has a history of going missing, and was last missing for two weeks in Dec. 2017.
Anyone with information on where Handford may be is urged to call police.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.