Coronavirus crisis: Here are the latest updates in Northeast Ohio for April 5, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health on Friday showed 91 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with 3,312 cases confirmed statewide.
Gov. Mike DeWine extended a stay-at-home order for all Ohioans until May 1.
School is also out until May 1.
Menards said it is no longer able to allow children under 16 or pets in their stores as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.
This story will be updated throughout the day.
