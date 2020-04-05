Cuyahoga Falls Police searching for missing 75-year-old woman

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Falls Police are searching for missing 75-year-old endangered woman, Brenda J. Lawson.
She left her residence, and did not return police said. The incident took place on Seasons Road in Cuyahoga Falls.
Police said Lawson is 5′3″ and 120 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes.
Lawson suffers from cognitive disorder and requires her breathing medication. Lawson was last seen wearing a purple pantsuit.
The vehicle involved is a white 2004 Mercury Sable with Ohio plate number HWQ6794.
Call 911 if you see Lawson or the vehicle.
