119 deaths due to COVID-19 in Ohio; 4,043 confirmed cases statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health said 119 people are now dead due to coronavirus, and there are 4,043 confirmed cases statewide.
There are 1,104 patients in the hospital, and 346 patients are in the ICU.
The age range is less than one-year-old to 101-years-old with a median age of 53.
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton previously said the state’s latest numbers likely don’t reflect all of the cases in the state because testing is primarily used to screen individuals who are hospitalized or work in the health care field.
