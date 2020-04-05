Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Cleveland Browns linebacker and Ohio State two-way star Jim Houston has been diagnosed with Stage 3 chronic traumatic encephalopathy. Donna Houston says her husband donated his brain to Boston University to be studied because he was concerned about his sons and grandchildren, who also played football. Jim Houston won a state championship at Ohio powerhouse Massillon, led the Buckeyes to a Rose Bowl victory and was a member of the Cleveland Browns team that won the NFL title in 1964 — the last for the franchise.