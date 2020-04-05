Homicide investigation underway by Cleveland Police after male dies in shooting

Third victim that has died in a shooting this weekend

Homicide investigation underway by Cleveland Police after male dies in shooting
By Simon Hannig | April 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT - Updated April 5 at 1:00 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A homicide investigation is underway by Cleveland Police as a male has died after a shooting on Dillard Street.

Police said the male was shot in the head, and an ambulance took him to MetroHealth Hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officials did not release the age of the victim.

This is the third victim that has died in a shooting this weekend.

Here are the latest stories below on the violent weekend in Cleveland.

[ Shooting at Cleveland funeral home turns into homicide investigation after 1 of 3 victims dies ]

[ 18-year-old man dies after shooting in Cleveland, police say ]

Return to 19 News for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.