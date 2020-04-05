Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
DeWine won't require wearing of cloth masks in public
CLEVELAND (AP) — The first Ohio prison inmate has tested positive for COVID-19. The inmate is housed at the Marion Correctional Institution where an employee also has tested positive. In other coronavirus developments, Gov. Mike DeWine said Saturday he won't require Ohioans to wear cloth masks when they're out in public, but is strongly encouraging their use. The state health department says as of Saturday more than 3,700 people have tested positive for COVID-19, 102 people have died and just over 1,000 people have been hospitalized. Two more universities in Ohio have announced they will hold virtual commencements.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-HOSPITAL-LAYOFFS
A mounting casualty of coronavirus crisis: Health care jobs
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Tens of thousands of U.S. medical workers are suddenly out of work as casualties of measures to prioritize coronavirus patients at hospitals and of the economic troubles the crisis is creating. Hospitals are plucking professionals from the industry to treat the burgeoning numbers of people with COVID-19, but others are being left behind. Many nurse anesthetists in Pennsylvania have been laid off, though they are particularly critical to the coronavirus response. Big-city specialist groups, tiny hospitals and big multistate systems are seeing big revenue dropoffs. Minnesota reported that over 13,600 practitioners or technicians filed unemployment claims in the last half of March.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MEGACHURCH-MAYOR
Ohio mayor pleads for church to stop in-person services
LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio mayor has pleaded with a local church to “reconsider” holding in-person services amid concerns of the rapid spread of the coronavirus. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Monroe Mayor Jason Frentzel sent a letter Thursday to Solid Rock Church asking church officials to halt service. The church has continued to leave its doors open and hold in-person services despite calls from Gov. Mike DeWine and advocacy groups to stop. Church officials tells the Enquirer they are having members of their congregation practice social distancing inside the church and are disinfecting their facilities before and after services.
CHILD KILLED-HOUSE FIRE
Child dies, several people hurt when fire roars through home
ZANESVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A fast-moving fire has roared through an Ohio home, killing a child and injuring several other people. The fire in Zanesville was reported around 10:45 a.m. Thursday. A witness reported hearing an explosion moments before the two-story home was engulfed in flames. But authorities say the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Some children in the home reportedly escaped the flames by climbing out a second-story window. Authorities say some of those who escaped and two Muskingum County sheriff deputies were treated at hospitals for undisclosed injuries. The body of the child who died was found after the flames were extinguished.
CHILD SHOT
Police: 10-year-old boy shot, wounded while playing outside
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — A 10-year-old boy playing outside his home with his mother was struck and wounded by an apparent stray bullet. But authorities say the child is expected to fully recover. The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Thursday in Maple Heights. Police were notified after the mother took her son to the hospital. The mother told police that she heard three loud pops, then noticed her son was bleeding from a gunshot wound to his stomach. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, but further details on his condition were not disclosed. The name of the child and his mother were not released. No other injuries were reported.
AP-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CHRISTIAN-HOLY-WEEK
Virus alters Holy Week celebration worldwide, not the spirit
For Pope Francis at the Vatican, and for Christians around the world, this will be an Easter like none other. In many churches, including St. Peter's Basilica, the joyous message of Christ’s resurrection will delivered to empty pews. Worries about the coronavirus outbreak have triggered widespread cancellations of Holy Week processions, as well as in-person services. Many pastors will be preaching on TV or online, tailoring their sermons to account for the pandemic. Many extended families will reunite via Face Time and Zoom rather than around a communal table laden with an Easter feast.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FEDERAL PRISONS
Barr orders increase in home confinement as virus surges
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr has ordered the Bureau of Prisons to increase the use of home confinement. In a memo Friday, Barr says the agency must expedite the release of eligible high-risk inmates. beginning with three federal prisons where coronavirus cases have skyrocketed. They include FCC Oakdale, a prison complex in Louisiana where five inmates have died and more than a dozen others remain hospitalized. At FCI Elkton in Ohio, three inmates have died. And 20 inmates have tested positive for coronavirus at FCI Danbury in Connecticut. Congressional leaders and prison advocates have been pressing the Justice Department for weeks to release at-risk inmates ahead of a potential outbreak.
HUMAN REMAINS FOUND
Discoveries of human remains in 2 counties not related
PIKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say the deaths of two people whose remains were recently found in two adjacent eastern Ohio counties are not related. But their identities remain a mystery. The first discovery came March 21, when a landowner riding an ATV as he inspected property stakes near an oil well in eastern Carroll County spotted some human remains down an embankment. Further investigation determined the remains are those of a woman who was probably around 60 years old. The second discovery came late Monday night in Stark County, when an oil well contractor working in Pike Township found a human skull. The remains were determined to be those of man.
TWO FATALLY SHOT
Ohio police identify victims in double fatal shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police have identified two people who were found dead in a vehicle Thursday morning. Middletown officers say they found 29-year-old Dashaua Brown and 31-year-old Aaron Paige, both of Cleveland, dead in a car. City spokeswoman Shelby Quinlivan says the department had received a call about a car being in the middle of the road early Thursday morning. The victims were both suffering from gunshot wounds. The motive of the deadly shooting is unclear. The case remains under investigation.
TRIPLE FATAL BAR SHOOTING
Authorities capture man sought in triple fatal bar shooting
LIMA, Ohio (AP) — A man sought in a shooting at northwest Ohio bar that left three people dead has been captured. Twenty-four-year-old Deontray Forrest, of Lima, was arrested without incident early Wednesday at an apartment in Cleveland by officers with the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. He was being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail, and it's not known if he's retained an attorney. Forrest faces three counts of homicide stemming from the Feb. 4 shootings at the Levels Lounge in Lima. Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for the shooting, which remains under investigation. No other injuries were reported in the incident.