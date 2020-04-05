22 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Cleveland; brings total to 203 in the city

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There are 22 new cases of coronavirus in the city, which brings the total to 203. There were no new deaths reported. The Cleveland Department of Health released the numbers Sunday.
The age range is from less than one year to their 90’s. The new cases include males and females, whose ages range from their 20’s to 70’s. CDPH is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.
As of today, there have been more than 321,000 confirmed cases and 9,100 deaths related to COVID-19 in the United States.
View the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health’s map showing the confirmed cases by zip code throughout Cuyahoga County. The County will be releasing an updated map each Friday.
In order to protect the individuals’ privacy, the Cleveland Department of Public Health will not be releasing any additional demographic information related to any coronavirus cases aside from age range and gender.
