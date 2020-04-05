6 new cases of COVID-19 in Trumbull County; 92 confirmed cases countywide

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - There are six new cases of coronavirus in the county, which brings the total to 92 confirmed cases countywide. Trumbull County Combined Health District released the numbers Sunday.
There were no reported deaths for Sunday, so, the total stands at seven.
50 patients are currently in the hospital. 85 people are in quarantined and being monitored. Trumbull County Combined Health District is also keeping track of 67 suspected cases in the Ohio Disease Reporting System.
61 patients have successfully completed their quarantines, and were released.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.