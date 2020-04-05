RTA temporarily closes West 65th Rapid station over COVID-19 risk; 3 more workers test positive

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland RTA police officers found a man sleeping in the West 65th Street Rapid station early Sunday morning, and they quickly determined that he showed coronavirus-like symptoms.
RTA employees immediately shut the station down, and began sanitizing it. It has since reopened.
Cleveland EMS took the man to MetroHealth hospital for testing and treatment.
New case prompts dispatch center shutdown
Over the weekend, the RTA was notified that three additional employees tested positive for the coronavirus.
A transit police dispatcher tested positive Sunday. Her last day in the office was Tuesday, March 31.
In response, The Authority’s Integrated Communication Center was closed and staff was relocated to an alternate site to allow for the disinfecting of the center.
Two employees, who are married, tested positive and are self-quarantining in their home. The first employee began to display symptoms on March 23, having last worked on March 20.
The employees spouse didn’t show symptoms and reported to work on March 23, but was directed to go home and begin a self-quarantine. Nine days later, this employee began to display symptoms.
the RTA’s first case was reported on Friday, after a driver tested positive. Per new guidelines, the driver’s vehicle was disinfected.
