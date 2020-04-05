1 seriously injured in Stark County after explosion inside a house

OSNABURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation is underway by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office after explosion inside a home that left one seriously injured.
Deputies responded to the 1600 block of Broadway Avenue Northeast for an explosion inside a home. Deputies said they located William J. McCullough, 41, of Louisville, Ohio, who suffered injuries while making an incendiary device using smokeless gun powder.
McCullough was life-flighted to MetroHealth Medical Center and is being treated for serious injuries, deputies said.
The deputies responded to the incident Saturday night at 8:44 p.m.
The Stark County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the Osnaburg Township Fire Department.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, (330) 430-3800 or at the tip line at (330) 451-3937.
