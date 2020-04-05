Shooting at Cleveland funeral home turns into homicide investigation after 1 of 3 victims dies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Saturday morning shooting in the parking lot of Watson’s Funeral Home that injured three men has now become a homicide investigation, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.
According to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, the shots were fired at 10913 Superior Avenue at 10 a.m.
When officers arrived, police found an 18-year-old man down in the lot with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the report.
EMS took him to University Hospitals where he underwent surgery and was later pronounced dead, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
Police have not yet released his identity.
Sgt. Ciaccia said the other victims included an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the thigh and a 21-year-old man who was shot in the hand.
EMS also took the other 18-year-old man to University Hospitals, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
The report stated the 21-year-old was a passenger of a car that was pulled over near the scene.
Officers administered first aid to him before EMS took him to University Hospitals, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
On scene, officers learned that all three victims were attending a viewing at Watson’s Funeral Home, according to the report.
The three walked out of the building and out to the parking lot, where witnesses said a group of males were nearby, Sgt. Ciaccia said.
Sgt. Ciaccia said shots were fired and the group ran away.
According to Sgt. Ciaccia, no arrests have been made.
Members of the Homicide Unit and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office reportedly responded to the scene for this ongoing investigation.
This is the second Saturday shooting in the City of Cleveland that turned deadly.
This was the third shooting that happened between Friday night and into Saturday morning in Cleveland. The second shooting
