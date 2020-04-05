Stark County Sheriff’s Office investigating ATV crash that claimed 38-year-old man’s life

PARIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating an ATV crash that claimed a 38-year-old man’s life in Paris Township on Saturday night.
According to the report, the crash happened on private property in the 1400 block of Parks Avenue SE just before 8:30 p.m.
When deputies arrived, they found Anthony E. Rhoads of East Canton dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The report said a 38-year-old woman riding as a passenger on the same ATV was treated for minor, non-life threatening injuries.
According to the report, the ATV rolled over on an embankment and ejected Rhoads.
The Stark County Sheriff’s Office said investigators suspect alcohol to be a factor in the crash, and no safety helmets were worn.
The Canton Metro Crash Team, Osnaburg Township Fire Department, and Stark County Coroner’s Office reportedly assisted on scene.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, 330-430-3800 or our Tip Line at, 330-451-3937.
