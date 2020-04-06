Approximately 25% of Ohioans who were hospitalized due to COVID-19 have recovered, says Dr. Acton

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health has confirmed 1,214 hospitalizations due to the coronavirus, as of Monday afternoon.
Of the 1,214 hospitalizations, Dr. Amy Acton, the director of the Ohio Department of Health, said 303, or approximately 25%, of the patients have recovered.
Because of the lack of testing, Dr. Acton previously said it will be nearly impossible to determine how many people recover from the coronavirus because of the lack of testing and the possibility for asymptomatic cases. Accurate data would be based on cases of hospitalization.
Dr. Acton is working with Ohio hospitals to gather and provide information about how many hospitalized patients are eventually released after recovering from the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.