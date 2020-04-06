Browns Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell passes away

Drafted in the 7th round by the Browns in the 1958 draft as a halfback, Mitchell did not stay in the backfield forever. He would also play flanker and was a kick returner and punt returner as well. He rushed for over 2,000 yards in his four seasons as a Brown before moving to flanker in Washington where he lead the league in receptions in 1962 and receving yards in 1963. Mitchell eventually transitioned to a front office role in Washington and rose to the level of Assistant General Manager in 1981. Mitchell was a part of the Redskins front office during their three Super Bowl wins.