Browns Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell passes away

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - His pro-football career began as a pass catching running back next to Jim Brown and finished it as a front office leader with the Washington Redskins, Bobby Mitchell did it all, on the field and off it.
Drafted in the 7th round by the Browns in the 1958 draft as a halfback, Mitchell did not stay in the backfield forever. He would also play flanker and was a kick returner and punt returner as well. He rushed for over 2,000 yards in his four seasons as a Brown before moving to flanker in Washington where he lead the league in receptions in 1962 and receving yards in 1963. Mitchell eventually transitioned to a front office role in Washington and rose to the level of Assistant General Manager in 1981. Mitchell was a part of the Redskins front office during their three Super Bowl wins.
In 1983 he was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The Hall announced on Sunday that Mitchell had passed away at 84 years old. His cause of death was not released.
