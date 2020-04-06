Coronavirus crisis: Here are the latest updates in Northeast Ohio for April 6, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health on Sunday showed 119 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with 4,043 cases confirmed statewide.
Gov. Mike DeWine extended a stay-at-home order for all Ohioans until May 1.
Here are today’s links:
- Ohio officials to begin random tests to determine how many COVID-19 cases there are statewide
- Health officials discuss latest coronavirus cases in Cuyahoga County and at jail facility
- Ohio Troopers Organization calls for emergency pay during state of emergency
- Ohio’s stay-at-home order changing shopping policies
This story will be updated throughout the day.
