Family craft time! How to make a toilet paper roll Octopus

April 6, 2020 at 9:06 AM EDT - Updated April 6 at 9:06 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - By Zachariah Durr

Family craft idea: How to make a toilet paper roll Octopus

Create a friendly undersea friend from a toilet paper roll tube. It's a little cardboard octopus!

Family craft time! Who would have thought that toilet paper would become all the rage in 2020? Don’t ditch that tube the next time you use up a roll – you can make a little friend with it. Here’s how to make a toilet paper roll octopus!

You’ll need a toilet paper tube, paint, brushes, scissors and round label stickers. Watch our video to see how it’s done.

