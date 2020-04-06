Family craft time! How to make a toilet paper roll Octopus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - By Zachariah Durr
Create a friendly undersea friend from a toilet paper roll tube. It's a little cardboard octopus!
Family craft time! Who would have thought that toilet paper would become all the rage in 2020? Don’t ditch that tube the next time you use up a roll – you can make a little friend with it. Here’s how to make a toilet paper roll octopus!
You’ll need a toilet paper tube, paint, brushes, scissors and round label stickers. Watch our video to see how it’s done.
