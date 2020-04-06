Gov. DeWine, Dr. Acton give update to coronavirus in Ohio as new stay-at-home guidelines set to take effect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Department of Health said at least 119 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with 4,043 cases confirmed statewide.
Dr. Amy Acton, the director, of the Ohio Department of Health, previously said the state’s latest numbers likely don’t reflect all of the cases in the state because testing is primarily used to screen individuals who are hospitalized or work in the health care field.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Dr. Acton will hold a regular briefing on Monday afternoon regarding the latest cases and progress being made to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The latest modeling from the Ohio Department of Health and Ohio State University projects a surge of nearly 10,000 new cases per day, peaking on April 25.
Out of the 1,104 hospitalizations reported through Sunday, 346 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Cuyahoga County remains the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 826.
Gov. DeWine’s remarks on Monday come hours before an expanded stay-at-home order takes effect, which now goes into May.
