Houston Astros pitcher Joe Smith, wife to donate meals to a Lorain hospital this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio natives and TNT sideline reporter Allie LaForce, and husband, Houston Astros pitcher Joe Smith to donate meals to Mercy Hospital in Lorain this week.
MLB.com said this is all with the help of online donations to Project FRONTLINE. Project FRONTLINE will donate 250 meals to Mercy Hospital in Lorain to medical workers on Wednesday.
Project FRONTLINE will deliver 300-500 meals to doctors and nurses at Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital in Houston on Tuesday.
Both are from Ohio, and Smith is a former Cleveland Indians pitcher.
