Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

Governors seize spotlight amid states' coronavirus response
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Across America, as families hole up anxious and isolated by the new coronavirus, watching the governor's daily press briefing is becoming a new daily ritual. Governors including Ohio's Mike DeWine, New York's Andrew Cuomo and Kentucky's Andy Beshear have seen their visibility skyrocket amid the global pandemic. A new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds more Americans approve of the way their state government is handling the coronavirus outbreak than approve of the federal government's approach. After years of intense focus on Washington and a creeping nationalization of politics, the coronavirus crisis has become a reminder of the significance of leaders closer to home.
Expanded stay-at-home order about to go into effect in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An expanded stay-at-home order in Ohio includes new provisions for businesses and residents. The order, which takes effect Monday, directs businesses that are still open to determine and enforce a maximum number of customers and to ensure those outside are keeping a safe distance from one another. Many travelers arriving in Ohio from other areas are being told they must quarantine for two weeks. Wedding receptions are limited to 10 people. The Ohio state government reported that more than 4,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 119 have died.
Patients rush to join studies testing drug for coronavirus
Coronavirus patients around the world are rushing to join studies of an experimental drug that showed promise against some similar viruses in the past. Interest in the drug remdesivir has been so great that the U.S. National Institutes of Health is boosting the size of its study, which has nearly reached its initial goal just a few weeks after starting. Drugmaker Gilead Sciences is quickly enrolling patients in its own studies, too. The drug is designed to interfere with an enzyme that reproduces viral genetic material. Results from the first tests of it in China are expected later this month.
Man killed, woman injured in ATV crash in Ohio
PARIS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man was killed and a woman was injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Ohio. The Stark County sheriff’s office says the crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday on private property in Paris Township. Deputies found 38-year-old Anthony Rhoads of East Canton dead from the single-vehicle ATV crash. A 38-year-old woman was treated for minor injuries. Authorities said the vehicle rolled over an embankment, ejecting the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said they suspect that alcohol was a factor in the crash, and they said no safety helmets were being used.
Police: Complex security guards fired upon, one returns fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say they are investigating after shots were fired at several apartment complex security guards, one of whom returned fire outside the Ohio complex. Police in Columbus say the victims were patrol outside the Colonial Village complex at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday when someone flagged them down, then pulled a gun and fired twice. Police say one of the guards fired before the suspects fled. Police say two of the three guards recognized the man as someone with whom they had had a confrontation the night before. Police say no one was struck in the exchange of gunfire.
DeWine won't require wearing of cloth masks in public
CLEVELAND (AP) — The first Ohio prison inmate has tested positive for COVID-19. The inmate is housed at the Marion Correctional Institution where an employee also has tested positive. In other coronavirus developments, Gov. Mike DeWine said Saturday he won't require Ohioans to wear cloth masks when they're out in public, but is strongly encouraging their use. The state health department says as of Saturday more than 3,700 people have tested positive for COVID-19, 102 people have died and just over 1,000 people have been hospitalized. Two more universities in Ohio have announced they will hold virtual commencements.
A mounting casualty of coronavirus crisis: Health care jobs
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Tens of thousands of U.S. medical workers are suddenly out of work as casualties of measures to prioritize coronavirus patients at hospitals and of the economic troubles the crisis is creating. Hospitals are plucking professionals from the industry to treat the burgeoning numbers of people with COVID-19, but others are being left behind. Many nurse anesthetists in Pennsylvania have been laid off, though they are particularly critical to the coronavirus response. Big-city specialist groups, tiny hospitals and big multistate systems are seeing big revenue dropoffs. Minnesota reported that over 13,600 practitioners or technicians filed unemployment claims in the last half of March.
Ohio mayor pleads for church to stop in-person services
LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio mayor has pleaded with a local church to “reconsider” holding in-person services amid concerns of the rapid spread of the coronavirus. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Monroe Mayor Jason Frentzel sent a letter Thursday to Solid Rock Church asking church officials to halt service. The church has continued to leave its doors open and hold in-person services despite calls from Gov. Mike DeWine and advocacy groups to stop. Church officials tells the Enquirer they are having members of their congregation practice social distancing inside the church and are disinfecting their facilities before and after services.
Child dies, several people hurt when fire roars through home
ZANESVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A fast-moving fire has roared through an Ohio home, killing a child and injuring several other people. The fire in Zanesville was reported around 10:45 a.m. Thursday. A witness reported hearing an explosion moments before the two-story home was engulfed in flames. But authorities say the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Some children in the home reportedly escaped the flames by climbing out a second-story window. Authorities say some of those who escaped and two Muskingum County sheriff deputies were treated at hospitals for undisclosed injuries. The body of the child who died was found after the flames were extinguished.
Police: 10-year-old boy shot, wounded while playing outside
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — A 10-year-old boy playing outside his home with his mother was struck and wounded by an apparent stray bullet. But authorities say the child is expected to fully recover. The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Thursday in Maple Heights. Police were notified after the mother took her son to the hospital. The mother told police that she heard three loud pops, then noticed her son was bleeding from a gunshot wound to his stomach. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, but further details on his condition were not disclosed. The name of the child and his mother were not released. No other injuries were reported.