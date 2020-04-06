Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say they are investigating after shots were fired at several apartment complex security guards, one of whom returned fire outside the Ohio complex. Police in Columbus say the victims were patrol outside the Colonial Village complex at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday when someone flagged them down, then pulled a gun and fired twice. Police say one of the guards fired before the suspects fled. Police say two of the three guards recognized the man as someone with whom they had had a confrontation the night before. Police say no one was struck in the exchange of gunfire.