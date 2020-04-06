Local athlete still finds reasons to cheer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Andrea Schieberl was one of the lucky ones. Her athletic career was not interrupted, as she completed her cheerleading duties at Brunswick High School.
But seemingly everything else was, including the plans for her final few months of her senior year, and the start of her college career at Ohio State.
“I’m a class officer, and I’m supposed to know what’s going on with the senior events,” Schieberl said. “And I have no idea what’s going on.”
Prom. Graduation. Senior Sunsets. And all of those other celebrations with friends that come with caps and gowns.
Especially when you’re in the Top 3% of your class.
“We do a Top 30 breakfast,” Schieberl says. “We get to walk through our middle and elementary schools and be ‘clapped out’ in our cap and gowns. People go to the field and take pictures in their cap and gowns to celebrate before and after graduation. There are so many things we’re missing out on.”
And that includes what’s to come at the next level. Schieberl will major in Nursing at Ohio State University. But her freshman orientation ... always an integral part of taking that next step ... will now be a virtual experience. And meeting her new roommates? That’s on hold.
“I was looking forward to getting a good feel for school, maybe take a tour of my classes,” Schieberl says. “But now I won’t able to.”
Andrea Schieberl spent her high school days cheering for others.
Now, she deserves a shout-out.
There is still plenty to celebrate. But these days, it’s just ... different.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.