Loved ones demand more information about cluster of COVID-19 cases at Parma nursing home

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Loved ones of at least one resident of the ManorCare Health Services nursing home in Parma say they’re being left in the dark about a cluster of COVID-19 cases at the facility.
Last week, the company and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health confirmed positive cases at the center, but cited patient privacy rights when pressed for specifics.
ManorCare eventually told 19 News that five residents tested positive and four of them were taken to a nearby hospital. The other, they said, was put into isolation at the facility. Additionally, a spokesperson said nine employees tested positive and were in self-quarantine outside the building.
“We didn’t know anything about it until it aired on the news,” said one woman who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
She first reached out to 19 News via email, explaining that a close family friend is a resident in the facility, but that her mother has power of attorney.
19 News verified the connection between the family and the facility through official documents.
The woman says neither she nor her mother are satisfied with the information they’ve been provided.
“I think the families deserve to know what’s going on,” she said in a phone interview.
We reached out to a corporate spokesperson, who told us via email that every family was notified, with follow up contact being made this past weekend.
The company said that includes those with power of attorney.
“No, we haven’t gotten anything official,” the woman told 19 News. “The information we did have is from us calling.”
She said they have been in contact with staff, but they haven’t even been told for sure if the resident has or doesn’t have the virus. They said he was moved from his normal room into what they were told was an “isolation room,” before being moved into what was described as an “isolation wing.”
ManorCare said there have been no changes to the statistics they provided last week.
“It’s frustrating for us because we don’t know what’s going on there and we can’t go and visit and check in on him like we used to. But it’s also scary because he might have it,” the woman said. “The lack of information for us is hard.”
She said they’re still able to talk to the resident by phone daily.
At a news conference last week, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health said the facility was cooperating.
