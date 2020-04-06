'Makers For Medics’ - the North Olmsted group that’s helping those on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Olmsted group “Makers For Medics” is doing its part to protect those that are on the front line.
Makers for medics is made up of people from all walks of life.
Maple PTA has teamed up with them to create Face shields for local first responders and other medical front line personnel.
“I didn’t expect this to grow as quickly as it has, and I’m glad that it has because I believe it’s making a difference for the front line workers that are at the hospitals downtown,” said North Olmsted City Councilman Chris Glassburn.
He is one of the founding donors and makers of Makers for Medics.
It’s a coalition of parents, teachers, local government officials, and everyday folks who make and distribute face shields for healthcare professionals to fight COVID 19.
“There’s an elastic band, 3-d printed brace, and a clear plastic shield in the front and a brace in the bottom,”said Glassburn.
They have already distributed seven hundred face shields to University hospitals and Metro Health with the help of self-funding and donations.
Each mask costs them about $1.50 to make.
But they do need more help.
“If people want to participate or to donate our big partner is the Maple Intermediate School PTA. There you can volunteer & donate we welcome anyone’s help,” said Glassburn.
Here is the link to their website below:
You can help by donating money or materials.
They are hoping to keep costs under $30,000.
Glassburn said they can make up to a thousand masks a day if they get all the materials they need on time.
