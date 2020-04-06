Man charged in ‘We don’t give a f*** coronavirus’ video to face judge Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The man accused of being behind a YouTube video narrating a large gathering in Over-the-Rhine Friday night is set to make his first court appearance in the case Monday.
Cincinnati police arrested Rashaan Davis on Vine Street Saturday afternoon and charged the 25-year-old with a misdemeanor for violating Gov. Mike Dewine’s “stay-at-home” order.
He is held without bond.
Videos of Friday’s crowd surfaced all over social media by Saturday morning, showing large groups flouting social distancing rules, including some standing on cars and dancing to music.
“This is how we do it in my city, man,” Davis says in one of the videos. “We don’t give a f*** about this coronavirus.”
Cincinnati police wrote in his criminal complaint this “is egregious” because Davis “publicly acknowledged the COVID-19 pandemic and incited others to violate the “Stay At Home” order via a ten minute YouTube posting.”
“In the video, (Davis) narrates a video of himself and others openly defying the order, causing even greater risk of contamination during this national health crisis,” Lt. David Schofield wrote in the court record.
“At the time of his arrest, there were over 55,000 views of the post. Due to the complete disregard for public safety, CPD requests a high/no bond for arrested until he can personally appear before a judge/magistrate.”
DeWine announced last week the stay-at-home order would be extended through May 1.
Ohio and nation are expected to see a surge in COVID-19 cases in the coming week, and people are now encouraged to wear cloth masks when they go out as a preventive measure.
The expanded stay-at-home order takes effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday.
“Millions of Ohioans are following @GovMikeDeWine’s social distancing order. It’s not a suggestion, it’s the law,” Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said in a tweet over the weekend. “Gathering in big groups is dangerous, especially to our police when they have to intervene. It’s real simple: stay at home or expect to be prosecuted.”
