13 new cases of COVID-19 in Cleveland; brings total to 216 confirmed cases citywide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There are 13 new cases of coronavirus in the city, which brings the total to 216 confirmed cases. No new deaths were reported, the total stands at two. The Cleveland Department of Health released the numbers Monday.
The age range is from less than one-year-old to their 90’s. The new cases include males and females, whose ages range from their 20’s to 80’s. CDPH is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.
As of today, there are more than 4,450 confirmed cases and 142 fatalities in the State of Ohio. There are 356,000 confirmed cases and 10,500 deaths in the United States.
View the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health’s map showing the confirmed cases by zip code throughout Cuyahoga County. The county will be releasing an updated map each Friday.
In order to protect the individuals’ privacy, the Cleveland Department of Public Health will not be releasing any additional demographic information related to any COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
