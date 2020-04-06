9 new cases of COVID-19 in Summit County; total confirmed cases jumps to 192 countywide

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - There are nine new coronavirus cases in the county, which brings the total to 192 confirmed cases countywide. No new deaths were reported. The Summit County Public Health reported the numbers Monday.
The total number dead still stands at 10 total for the county. 47 patients are in the hospital.
Summit County Public Health reminds residents to take the following precautions:
- Maintain a six-foot distance from other individuals.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or sleeve, or a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands afterward.
- Washing your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom or before eating. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your face – especially your eyes, nose, and mouth – with unwashed hands.
- Stay home if you have cold or flu-like symptoms, for seven days after your illness onset or three days after your fever resolves without fever-reducing medicine, and avoid close contact with people who are sick.
SUNDAY’S UPDATES:
Two new deaths due to coronavirus in the county, along with four new cases countywide, which brings the total to 183 confirmed cases and 10 deaths. The Summit County Public Health released the numbers Sunday.
67 patients are in the hospital countywide.
