Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain returns tonight, unsettled weather through the work week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today is going to be absolutely stunning!
In fact, it will be the best day out of the next seven.
Expect highs in the low 60s this afternoon with plentiful sunshine.
Clouds will increase as the day goes on.
This will be the precursor to rain moving in tonight.
Showers will move in after midnight.
Don’t be caught off guard if you hear a few rumbles of thunder overnight.
A few showers may linger into tomorrow morning.
We’ll have a few breaks in the rain during the day tomorrow, allowing us to warm well into the 60s tomorrow afternoon.
Some spots may even hit 70 degrees.
If you’re out tomorrow enjoying the nice weather, just be aware that a few hit or miss showers are possible during the afternoon hours.
The rest of the work week will feature occasional shower chances, particularly Tuesday night, Wednesday morning, and again Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Temperatures will also be all over the place this week.
Highs will return to the 40s by Thursday.
Brr!
Looking ahead to Easter weekend, the forecast remains generally unsettled.
We’ve got a few showers in the forecast for Good Friday.
Highs will only be in the mid 40s.
With cold air coming over Lake Erie, we’ve got lake effect precipitation in the forecast Friday night into Saturday morning.
It may actually be cold enough to support a mix of rain and snow Friday night into Saturday morning.
There is a fair amount of model disagreement regarding that part of the forecast.
Stay tuned!
At this time, Easter looks to bring us a few showers and highs around 60 degrees.
On Monday’s edition of 19 First Alert Weather School, 19 First Alert Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck is going to explain why the sky is blue. Watch Monday’s lesson at 10:30 a.m. online and on the free 19 News app.
