Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunshine today; many temperatures in the 60s this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure overhead today. I expect a good deal of sunshine most of the day then high clouds will increase the second half of the afternoon as a warm front approaches Ohio. The wind will be relatively light so there will be a lake breeze. Most temperatures warm above 60 degrees this afternoon. It will be in the 50s along the lakeshore communities. Overall, a pretty decent day. A mostly cloudy sky is in the forecast tonight. Temperatures will be warmer. Scattered showers develop west of Cleveland overnight.