Number of shoppers in stores will be limited under Ohio Gov. DeWine’s extended stay-at-home order

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As part of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s expanded and extended stay-at-home order, retailers must limit the amount of shoppers allowed inside the store at one time.
The stay-at-home order, which is now in effect for all Ohioans through May 1, requires essential businesses to post the maximum amount of shoppers permitted in store at any given time.
It’s supposed to be up to the businesses to establish the number based on social distancing recommendations and to ensure that limit is followed.
Gov. DeWine mentioned during Monday’s briefing that some businesses have even implemented rules in stores that include one-way aisles and markings for customers to make sure they are waiting 6 feet from each other.
