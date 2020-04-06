10 Ohio inmates, 27 staff members at state prisons test positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ten inmates at two state prisons, as well as 27 correctional facility staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
A state-to-local initiative to release inmates from Ohio prisons was announced last week as part of an effort to decrease the jail population.
Gov. DeWine said he is reviewing cases of additional non-violent inmates and individuals who are nearing their release date to see if they can be let go from prison early.
Additionally, visitations to correctional facilities have been halted and staff members are screened each day for COVID-19 symptoms to help in preventing the introduction of the coronavirus to Ohio prisons.
Gov. DeWine said he will release more information on the state’s plans to make space on Ohio hospitals during Tuesday’s daily briefing from Columbus.
The Ohio National Guard is being dispatched to the state’s only federal prison after three inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 died.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.