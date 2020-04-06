Ohio National Guard going to Ohio federal prison where 3 inmates have died from COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is sending the Ohio National Guard to the Elkton Federal Correctional Institution in Columbiana County.
As of Monday, three inmates have died from COVID-19, seven have tested positive and dozens more have shown symptoms, some serious, said DeWine.
According to DeWine, there will be at least 26 guardsmen and women sent to the prison.
This is a medical mission and the soldiers will have N-95 respirators for protection and will help treat the patients, said DeWine.
They will also be ready to help with transporting the seriously ill patients to the hospital in “the event of a surge”, added DeWine.
The guard members will not be armed and they will not be providing security, said DeWine.
At this time, the guard members are expected to be at the prison for 7-10 days, until more federal assistance arrives.
Also, since Elkton is a federal prison, Ohio does not have the authority to release federal prisoners.
All visiting at this facility has been suspended until further notice
FCI Elkton is a low security facility that currently houses 2040 male offenders, with an adjacent Federal Satellite Low which currently houses 417 low security male offenders.
