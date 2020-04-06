Ohio Troopers Organization calls for emergency pay during state of emergency

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Ohio State Troopers Association has filed a grievance against the State of Ohio, calling for emergency pay after Governor Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency more than three weeks ago.
The trooper’s organization claims there’s an article in their contract that covers the situation.
“That article provides for an emergency other than weather," says Elaine Silveira, Executive Director, and General Counsel for the Ohio Troopers Organizations. "Upon that language, we’ve filed a grievance seeking that emergency stipend for our members who have to go to work every day because they are essential, critical employees.”
The stipend calls for $8 an hour of emergency pay. And Silveira says her members have a unique responsibility.
“It’s very disappointing,” says Silveira. “We can’t work from home. Our dispatchers have to be sitting at their consoles 24/7 and the troopers and our sergeants, they can’t work from home either. They’re out there on the road potentially exposing themselves with every pubic contact they make.”
The additional eight dollars an hour for the state’s approximately 1200 troopers and 1800 employees covered by the contract will add up to millions of dollars.
The State of Ohio has responded to our request for information and we could get a formal response on Monday.