Ohio’s stay-at-home order changing shopping policies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There will be plenty of changes to stores to control crowds and limit the number of people in stores at one time in order to try and limit the COVID-19 outbreak.
Walmart is only allowing five shoppers per 1000 square feet, as one person comes in, another goes out.
That new rule started this weekend.
Meijer and Target said they'd be enforcing the same kinds of rules but didn't give specific numbers.
Customers will need to social distance while waiting outside as well as when they’re inside as well.
The White House Advising Do not head to the grocery store in the next few weeks.
They are sending out this warning because the Virus is expected to peak over the next two weeks.
Just to give an idea of where the COVID-19 cases are right now, the U.S. has 337,000 cases and over 9,000 deaths.
