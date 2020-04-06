Virtual Dyngus Day Cleveland planned for next week

An announcement for event details coming Tuesday

10th anniversary of Dyngus Day Cleveland to be held virtual and free to public next week (Source: SOurce: Dyngus Day Cleveland Facebook)
By Simon Hannig | April 6, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT - Updated April 6 at 11:17 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The annual Dyngus Day in Cleveland will still be held, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will be virtually held for free next week.

They did not want to pass their 10th anniversary without a celebration.

Dyngus Day, or Wet Monday, is celebrated on the Monday after Easter every year.

Dyngus Day Cleveland on Facebook said to look for an announcement Tuesday about the free virtual event.

Get ready to whip up some pierogi, raise a Piwo, and dance a polka with them.

