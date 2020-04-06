Westlake officials asking for donations to help the community amid crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The City of Westlake is continuing to come together in an attempt to help keep its citizens safe and fed.
Westlake officials are reaching out to the community to help them to continue to feed the community.
Many of the activities the city offers have been put on hold, but several organizations are doing their part.
Including the Westlake Senior and Community Service Center, which is receiving donations to keep the food pantry full.
Food will help the city feed Westlake City School students that rely on the school to feed them lunch.
If anyone would like to help, the Community Center is accepting donations of food or checks.
They can be dropped off at 29694 Center Ridge Road, Monday through Thursday, 8:15-4:15 pm.
The community center is asking those who donate to leave food items in the foyer. Checks should be made out to the City of Westlake with Food Pantry-COVID 19 on the memo line.
