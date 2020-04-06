Woman robbed at gunpoint selling an iPhone, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint while selling an iPhone to a buyer she met on Facebook, according to police.
Officers said the woman arranged to make the sale at the Mini Mart in the 1400 block of Aster Avenue around 3 p.m. Sunday.
The woman told police when she got to the store, one of the thieves got into her car, pointed a gun at her and demanded her property.
A second thief also tried to get inside her car from the driver’s side, but was unsuccessful, according to police.
Officers said the woman emptied her pockets and gave them her wallet, her cell phone and the phone she was planning on selling.
After the robbery, the two thieves ran away and one fired a shot while fleeing, officers said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-3340-COPS.
