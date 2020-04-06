Wooster’s Harwood still hoping to get drafted

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wooster senior first baseman Dan Harwood thought he had a chance to get drafted this year. “I did think I had a shot, and this season would have helped a lot," he said.
Harwood, like many college seniors, have been left scrambling. Their season had just gotten underway when the NCAA shut everything down because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Harwood and his teammates treasured the few games got in. “It was like our last game every single game. We just went out there and had fun like we were eight years old," he said. “Everyone was very emotional.”
Harwood not only lost out on that final year at Wooster, but his chances to get drafted took a big hit. He thought he had a shot to sneak in at the end of the 40-round draft. Now, he’s lost his senior season to impress teams and the MLB draft has been shrunk to five, perhaps 10 rounds. Teams are guarding themselves from risk. “Maybe there’s a tryout I can use that will get me into a pro ball organization.”
Pro baseball is his goal, so much so that he would even consider an independent minor league if they approached him. If none of that works out, he does have a back up plan. “I am going to try and get my masters degree in business at another school. Not really sure what school yet, I’m just trying to reach out to coaches and hear their thoughts, pick their brains and see where it goes from there."
Harwood, and guys like him, are in uncharted waters. They are not allowed to play, they can barely train, they have more questions than answers and the clock is ticking.
