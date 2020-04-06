48-year-old man killed by suspect who was in relationship with victim’s daughter, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred over the weekend in Cleveland.
Officers were called to Dillard Street near Longwood Avenue on Saturday night for reports of a shooting.
Police and paramedics found the 48-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Cleveland investigators.
The man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital where he died from his injuries.
Detectives learned that the victim was shot when he visited a Dillard Street residence to assist his daughter, who is in a relationship with the 28-year-old suspect.
Cleveland police say the shooting suspect has not been arrested.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s location is asked to call police immediately.
