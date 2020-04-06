81-year-old murdered at Cleveland gas station, 36-year-old man in custody

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have arrested a 36-year-old man for shooting and killing an elderly man at a gas station on Sunday.
According to officers, the suspect, who has not yet been charged, was walking through the Marathon Gas Station in the 12000 block of Kinsman Avenue randomly shooting at people and passing cars.
Anthony Watkins, 81, was struck multiple times.
When police arrived, Watkins was found on the ground with gunshot wounds to his head and body.
Watkins was transported by EMS to University Hospitals, where he died.
A 911 caller followed the suspect and police took him into custody in the 3300 block of E. 126th Street, officers said.
