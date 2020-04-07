2 additional COVID-19 deaths in Summit County; now a total of 12 victims

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Health officials said there are now 12 Summit County residents who have died from COVID-19.
51 Summit County residents remain in the hospital and there are a total of 200 coronavirus cases in the county, according to Summit County Public Health.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, Summit County has the 6th highest number of coronavirus cases in the state.
Cuyahoga County has the most cases in the state with 911.
Statewide health officials said there have been 167 deaths.
Summit County Public Health reminds residents to take the following precautions:
- Maintain a six-foot distance from other individuals.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or sleeve, or a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands afterward.
- Washing your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom or before eating. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your face – especially your eyes, nose, and mouth – with unwashed hands.
- Stay home if you have cold or flu-like symptoms, for seven days after your illness onset or three days after your fever resolves without fever-reducing medicine, and avoid close contact with people who are sick.
