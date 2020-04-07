Akron mail carrier uplifts neighborhood with simple good deed

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Eugene Weems, a mail carrier in Akron, went the extra mile to put a smile on a resident’s face.
Weems donated items like water and toilet paper to a resident who was expecting money in the mail, but never received it.
“It makes me feel good knowing this country actually depends on the post office with stimulus checks, and medications that will soon be mailed out,” said Weems.
But it was the resident’s reaction that made a simple act of kindness worth it.
Weems has been working for the post office since 2012.
Before that, he spent 23 years in the US Army.
He says he doesn’t need a pat on the back, but that it’s important for everyone to look out for one another
