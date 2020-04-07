A breakdown of veteran services under COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Offices across the country are closed in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, that includes all 56 regional offices, including the Veterans Services Organizations here in Cleveland.
19 News called each branch. Most said they are still available via telephone and e-mail.
A VA representative told 19 News employees are working from home now, but it is still business as usual. If you need to get in touch with the VA on the phone, the best thing to do is leave a little extra time.
American Veterans voice messaging service directs veterans to go to go here for answers regarding their benefits.
The VFW has a whole page of FAQs relating to benefits and care during this time.
They are still processing all benefit payments as normal.
If you’re receiving GI benefits, those will continue to come, you don’t need to do anything.
If you have a routine VA health appointment, it’s recommended to use ‘tele-health’ to reduce the number of people in medical facilities. You can also reschedule for a later date.
If you can’t be seen at the VA and need to see a community care provider they are still giving out referrals, but that depends on urgency and medical necessity.
However, the eligibility requirements have not changed.
In a video message, Dr. Richard Stone, the FHA Executive in Charge said, “I want to reassure you we will be here for you in this crisis. There will always be a capacity for you should you to be seen should you be choose to do so, in addition our community care program. We continue to work hard to make sure civilian doctors are available if that’s what you choose. But, in times of great pressures on doctors it could be your civilian doctor is not available. But I want you to know, we are.”
