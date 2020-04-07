A breakdown of veteran services under COVID-19

In a video message, Dr. Richard Stone, the FHA Executive in Charge said, “I want to reassure you we will be here for you in this crisis. There will always be a capacity for you should you to be seen should you be choose to do so, in addition our community care program. We continue to work hard to make sure civilian doctors are available if that’s what you choose. But, in times of great pressures on doctors it could be your civilian doctor is not available. But I want you to know, we are.”